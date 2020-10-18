NICKEL, Gladys P. Gladys P. Nickel, age 82 of Centerville, reunited with her husband, Willis Nickel on October 13, 2020. She was born March 27, 1938, in Hillsboro, KS, to the late George and Sara (Krause) Flaming. In addition to her husband and parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her sister, Elinore. She is survived by her 3 children, Brian Nickel, Brad (Cathy) Nickel and Rhonda (Theodore) Campbell; grandchildren, Cody, Kiersten, Nathaniel, Adam and Aaron; siblings, Wanda, Eldean and Howard; numerous extended family and dear friends. Gladys was an avid outdoorsman, particularly boating, water skiing and fishing. She looked forward to being with her family at their cabin where she loved to decorate. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens Chapel, 1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville, OH 45458. A graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, in Gladys' memory. To share a memory of Gladys or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

