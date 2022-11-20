NICHOLSON,



Marilyn Atkins



87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Kettering Medical Center, on October 17, 2022. Marilyn was born on July 19, 1935, in South Charleston, OH, the daughter of Andrew and Margaret (McCormick) Atkins. She graduated in 1954 from Midway High School, Sedalia, OH. She spent her childhood in Sedalia before moving to Springfield after graduation. She was employed by the Springfield News-Sun and later by Emro Marketing (Speedway LLC) where she retired. In 1956 she married John A. Nicholson. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary 397, the Union Club, VFW Auxiliary Post 8673 and American Legion Post 286, New Carlisle, OH. She loved being with her family and friends and will be greatly missed.



Survivors include her brother, Eric (Linda) Atkins of Otway, OH; nephews, David Brown of Springfield, Douglas (Yukari) Atkins of Richmond, IN, Wayne (Dawn) Atkins of Frederick, CO and John (Gina) Atkins of Peru, IL; niece, Lori Bale of Saint Paul, MN and many other great and great-great-nephews and nieces and her beloved cat Mickey. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Frances Atkins Morley; brothers, Raymond Atkins and Steven Atkins; nephew, Dennis Atkins; great-nephew, Chance Atkins and step-father, Leslie Baile.



Her body was donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Jackson, Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield, OH, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 10:00 am with services to follow at 11:00 am. Graveside services will be at Range Township Cemetery, Sedalia, OH, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a no kill animal shelter of your choice or your favorite charity.



