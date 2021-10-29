NICHOLSON, David W. "Dave"



Age 79 of Englewood, departed painlessly in the comfort of his own home on Monday, Oct. 25th, 2021. Born Sept. 16, 1942, in Dayton to the late Maurice E. and Helen E. Nicholson. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years Terry Anne Nicholson, son and daughter-in-law Brian and Heather Nicholson, daughter Scarlett Nicholson and his beloved grandchildren Leo and Lily Nicholson, 2 brothers Gary (Patricia) Nicholson of Downers Grove, IL, Lamar (Christine) Nicholson of Yucca Valley, CA.



David graduated from the first class of Northmont High School in 1960 and was a devoted fan of the University of Dayton Flyers. He was also a member of the Montgomery County Genealogical Society. The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 30th from 1 to 2 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. followed by a Service and a Tribute of Dave's Life at 2 p.m. by Rev.



Leroy Chamblis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Miami Valley Down's Syndrome Association or a charity of one's choice in Dave's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

