NICHOLS, DONALD

NICHOLS, Sr., DDS,



Donald E.



93, of Springfield, passed away February 24, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 19, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Floyd C. and Edith (Pulver) Nichols. Don was a United States Navy veteran and longtime faithful member of Hillside Church of God. He graduated from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry where he graduated number one in his class. He worked as a dentist in Springfield for many years alongside his wife who was his dental assistant. He was a loving father, an avid outdoorsman and a Motorsports enthusiast. Survivors include four sons, Donald (Lovena) Nichols, Jr., Kenneth (Beth) Nichols, Jeff (Gigi) Nichols and David Nichols; grandchildren, Deric (Lauryn) Nichols, Jordan (Taylor) Nichols, Kyle (Lacy) Nichols, Victoria (Derrick) Humphrey, Karly Hatcher, Haiden Nichols, Liam Nichols, Lauren (Jim) Cullen and Maddie (Rob) McGowan; 12 great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lanita in 2021. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

