NICELY, Hilbert



Hilbert Nicely, age 93, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on



Friday, March 25, 2022. Hilbert was born January 6, 1929,,, in Mosely Bend, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Arkie Nicely (Barger).



Hilbert served proudly in the United States Army, and was an over the road truck driver. He loved to go to bluegrass



festivals, boating, fishing, and mowing his grass.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Helen, Thelma, Orville, and Bobby.



Hilbert is survived by his loving wife Geneva Nicely; sons, Richard (Carla) Nicely, and Thomas (Jennifer Havens); grandchildren, Angie Nicely, Andrea (Josh) Hall, Adam Nicely



(Desiree Wade), and Hayley Nicely; great grandchildren,



Bradley Nicely, Corel Krenzel, Chase Hall, and Sawyer Nicely; and sister Bonnie Huff.



A visitation for Hilbert will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM with Lonnie Bray officiating. Burial will take place at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Nicely family.



