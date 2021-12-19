NICE, Dale Edward



Age 79, of Kettering, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday,



December 15, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 27, 1942, to Edward A. and Joan (Delenski) Nice. He was a graduate of Maynard Evans High School, Orlando, FL, in 1961. His career spanned 44 years in various sales /marketing positions in the state of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida. He retired in 2004 and



returned to live in Kettering, OH in 2010.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Joan Nice, as well as four brothers, Karl Nice, John Nice, Paul Nice, and Glen Nice, and one sister, Pauline (Nice) Hartman.



Dale is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet Nice; his daughter, Susan Nice, his son, Daniel Nice; his son-in-law, Tim Conley, his daughter-in-law, Laura Nice; his grandchildren: Emily



Conley, Jennifer Nice, and David Nice. He is also survived by two brothers, Earl, and Vern Nice and two sisters, Patricia Varela and Bonnie Gibson. His extended family includes several nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout the country.



The family will receive friends and relatives from 4-6pm on Monday, December 20th at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering, during which there will be a brief memorial service. Interment will be at the Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, OH, on Tuesday for family only.



On-line condolences may be sent to



westbrockfuneralhome.com