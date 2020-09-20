X

NEWTON, W. Robert

NEWTON, W. Robert "Bob" Age 82, formerly of Port Vue, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Private family services are in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, CENTERVILLE. A Memorial Service is scheduled at the convenience of the family at Round Hill Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit Bob's tribute wall found at www.routsong.com.

