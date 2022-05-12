journal-news logo
NEWTON, Rhonda

NEWTON, Rhonda Kay

Age 53 of Miami Twp. passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Rhonda was born September 6, 1968, to the late Ralph and Vera (Hudgle) Newton, Jr. Also preceding her in death was her brother Barry Newton. Surviving is her husband Clarence Hall, son Terry Newton, 4 grandchildren Dakota, Peighton, Rylin and Lukas Newton, brothers Tony, Terry, Gary (Fat Boy), and Scott Newton, and sister Penny Isaac. Funeral services will be Friday, May 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 S. Alex Rd., West Carrollton with Pastor Junior Watts officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services (1 p.m.- 3 p.m.) on Friday. Following cremation, Rhonda will be laid to rest at

Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton.

