NEWTON, Marjorie

Marjorie E. Newton, 94 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 26, 2022. She was born in Hamilton, on April 19, 1927, to the late Gordon and Marcella Benzing. Marjorie was a 1945 graduate of Hamilton High School and a 1948 graduate of Miami University, with a degree in education. She taught first grade for nine years in Fairfield. On November 17, 1951, she married William S. Newton and enjoyed 50 wonderful years of marriage. Marjorie was a member of The Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Hannah Circle. She enjoyed weekend trips with friends, dining out with family, and the "Ho Hum Hikers". Marjorie liked knitting scarves and sweaters for her grandchildren. She also did craft shows with her daughter, Sherri for many years. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband William Newton. She is survived by her children, Randy (Lynn) Newton and Sherri (Mark) Peters; grandchildren, Stacy Newton, Brian (Crystal) Newton, Chad (Drea) Peters and Zachary Peters; great grandchildren, Clara and Noah Peters and Nolan and Aden Newton and many nieces and nephews. Marjorie also leaves behind her sister Joy Demoret. Her family would like thank all of her caregivers from Colonial at Home and Hospice of Southwest Ohio for their outstanding care and kindness. Visitation will be held from 10-11am on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 11am with Rev. Dr. John Lewis officiating. Entombment will be in the family mausoleum in Bevis-Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marjorie's memory to The Presbyterian Music Ministry or the Animal Humane Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

