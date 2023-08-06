Newton, Jane

Newton (Heimerdinger), Jane L.



JANE L. NEWTON, 100, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Wooded Glen on Friday morning, August 4, 2023. She was born in New York City on November 26, 1922, the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Rosenbloom) Heimerdinger.



Jane began her professional career as the Etiquette Editor at Vogue Magazine in the 1940's. She then owned her own interior design studio, Jane Newton Interiors, in Chicago for over 35 years. In 2005, Jane and her husband of 59 years, Howard, moved to Springfield and she enjoyed volunteering as a docent at the Westcott House.



Howard preceded her in death in 2005. She is survived by her children, Diane Ericksen and her husband, Dr. Tom of Springfield and Richard Newton and his wife, Dr. Monya Elgart of Old Lyme, CT; sister, Ann Mizel of Boca Raton, FL; grandchildren, Melissa (Brad) Gmerek, Christine and Brittany Ericksen, Clio (Gilbert Berthold) Newton, and Taylor Newton; and great grandchildren, Logan, Miles, Owen, Luke, Mason, Gabriel, Nicholas, Ava, and Eli. Also surviving are beloved nieces and nephews, Jim (Lynn) Friedman, Tom (Cecile) Friedman and Cathy (Mark) Susskind.



A private celebration of Jane's life will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





