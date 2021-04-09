NEWTON, Bertie Lois



Bertie Lois Newton, 85 of Springfield, passed away on April 6, 2021, at Arbors of Springfield. She was born



August 4th, 1935, in Pike



County, the daughter of Lloyd and Jewell (Ferguson) Havens. Bertie was a member of Faith Apostolic Church, Riverside. She was the President of IAW Union for 10 years. Bertie is



survived by two sons: William (Robin) Newton and Joseph (Nancy) Newton; brothers:



Delbert (Jackie) Havens and Norvell (Ruth) Havens; 6 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Allen Curtis Newton in 1963; two daughters: Lois Ann Newton and Bernice Wright; a son, Peter Newton; a sister, Norma Lee Clark; a brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Betty Havens. The celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 12th, 2021, at 10 a.m. at



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Norvell Havens officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 11th, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will



follow at Omega Cemetery, Pike County. Memorial gifts may be made to American Cancer Society. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



