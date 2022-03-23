journal-news logo
NEWMAN, Judith

NEWMAN, Judith Lee

Judith Lee Newman, beloved daughter of James and Grace Newman, went to heaven on March 16 and is now with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her daughter, Jenni Newman Washington (Drew); grandson, James Cameron

Newman; sisters, Barbara J. Beach and Joyce N. Randell;

nieces, Melissa Beach (Pam), Elise Randell, Heather Randell, Katie Didier (Doug); and grand-nephews and nieces, John and

Donovan Adkins, Hannah Ransdell and Henry Ransdell, Haleigh and Hazel Gosnell, Aiden, Liam, and Riley Didier; as well as many friends and church members. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:00 am at Grace

Christian Center, (4184 East Patterson Road, Dayton, OH 45430), with service beginning at 11:00 am. Arrangements

entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.

