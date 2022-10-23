NEWMAN, Carol E.



88 of Springfield, passed away October 18, 2022, in the Allen View Healthcare Center. She was born in Clark County, Ohio, on December 13, 1933, the daughter of Alfred and Ruby Shaffer. She retired from Mercy Medical Center in the environmental services department with 33 years of service. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, bowling, and traveling. Carol never met a stranger and would talk to anyone. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Gertrude Quisenberry; brother Richard Shaffer; granddaughter Clarrisa Smith; and a grandson-in-law Chad Fent, Sr. Survivors include her daughter Judith Ann Crawford; half sister Sharon Domer; granddaughter Rebecca Fent; great-grandchildren Jonathan Smith, Trudy Johnson and Sarah Fent; and 16 great-great-grandchildren. Services to honor Carol will be Monday, October 24, 2022, at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon. Burial to follow in Enon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



