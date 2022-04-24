journal-news logo
X

NEWELL, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

NEWELL, Robert M.

Age 68, departed this life April 17, 2022. He is survived by

his wife, Regina Newell;

mother, Marjorie Hicks; daughter, Tamika Fletcher; a host of

other relatives and friends.

Visitation Tuesday, April 26th 6-8PM at True Christian MBC, 3401 Hoover Ave. Funeral Service Wednesday, April 27, 11 AM at the church with Rev. John Williams officiant. Masks are required.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ULM, Catherine
2
Michniak, William
3
Crouse, John
4
LAWSON, Bonnie
5
COMBS, Roy
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top