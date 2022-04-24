NEWELL, Robert M.
Age 68, departed this life April 17, 2022. He is survived by
his wife, Regina Newell;
mother, Marjorie Hicks; daughter, Tamika Fletcher; a host of
other relatives and friends.
Visitation Tuesday, April 26th 6-8PM at True Christian MBC, 3401 Hoover Ave. Funeral Service Wednesday, April 27, 11 AM at the church with Rev. John Williams officiant. Masks are required.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/