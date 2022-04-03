NEWCOMER, Rosemary Watton



79, of Dayton, Ohio, moved on to heaven on March 31, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 20, 1943, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Brooks Van Watton and the late Beulah Florence Clinger Watton. She was a lifelong teacher taking turns in elementary, high school, and college level instruction. She enjoyed life in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, and North Carolina, teaching in the Lakota School District, Walton Verona Schools, Unioto Schools, Sinclair College, and the University of Dayton. She also excelled in retail while in suburban Chicago. She now makes her home with the Lord Jesus Christ according to His promise to all who believe. She is experiencing the first of many wondrous reunions. Rosie is survived by her Husband, David Lynn Newcomer of Dayton, OH; her brother Larry (Bobbi) Watton of Florence, KY; her son Michael Newcomer of Sanford, NC; her son Eric (Dawn) Newcomer of Carrollton, KY, with grandsons Matt (Jayna) and Nate; her daughter Julana (Jeff) Strathearn of Spring Lake, NC with grandsons Landon and Aaron. She also leaves behind many inspired students, glitter, flowers, and sunshine. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Nancy Crumbaker of Zanesville, Ohio. Her life will be celebrated at Whites Run Baptist Church, 4690 Highway 36 E, Carrollton, KY, on Monday, April 11, 2022. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 with a memorial service at 5:00. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hospice of Dayton whose loving efforts are appreciated by the family.

