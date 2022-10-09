NEWBOLD, Patricia

NEWBOLD (Oliver),



Patricia A.



Left this world peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 30, 2021. She was born on November 5, 1944, to Robert and Dorothy Newbold. "Patty" was the big sister to twin brothers Bob and Tom. The family grew up in the Western Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati where Pat was very involved with her school orchestra. In 1965, she graduated as an RN from Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. The following year, she married Fred Oliver. Pat and Fred had two children, Bethany Ann Oliver (Ring), 1968 and Brian Geoffrey Oliver, 1972. Pat always loved animals and the family grew up with lots of cats, two dogs and many others - baby bunnies, lost kittens, praying mantis', and birds that had fallen from the nest (to name a few). Pat and her best friend Ginny O'Connor enjoyed working summers at Camp Whip-or-Will where Pat was the nurse and Ginny the camp director. They also loved camping and the outdoors. Pat and Ginny were very active with the Red Cross serving on multiple volunteer missions. When Beth and Brian were out of school, Pat went back to her labor and delivery nursing roots working at several hospitals in the Dayton area. Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father and is survived by her son and daughter, their spouses Kittrina Oliver and Jeff Ring, grandchildren Meara and Morgan Oliver and Alec and Justin Ring as well as her beloved Hoover the basset hound and Casper the friendly cat. Pat's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, (which would have been her 78th birthday) from 2-4pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Red Cross or SICSA.

