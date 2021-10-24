journal-news logo
NEUSTADT-WRIGHT, Katherine

NEUSTADT-WRIGHT, Katherine P.

Age 98, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Katherine was born June 19, 1923, to Frederic and

Margaret (Davis) Stroup. She composed beautiful poems and had a servant's heart, volunteering her time at various hospitals. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Richard E. Wright; her husband, Kenneth E. Wright; and brother,

Harold Stroop. Katherine is survived by her daughter,

Cassandra (George) Houser. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd, Washington Township, OH 45458. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be made at www.routsong.com.

