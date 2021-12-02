NEUNER, John L.



94 of Kettering, passed away November 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Mae, and five of his siblings. John is survived by his wife, Margaret; two sons, Brian and John; four grandchildren, Melanie, Colin, and Vanesa Neuner, and Ashley Taff; two great-grandchildren, Jayce and Kinsley; and two siblings, Jimmy Neuner and



Charlotte Toller. John worked at Apex Tool for over 40 years. A memorial visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton on Friday, December 3 from 12 - 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice of Dayton.

