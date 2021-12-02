journal-news logo
NEUNER, John

NEUNER, John L.

94 of Kettering, passed away November 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Mae, and five of his siblings. John is survived by his wife, Margaret; two sons, Brian and John; four grandchildren, Melanie, Colin, and Vanesa Neuner, and Ashley Taff; two great-grandchildren, Jayce and Kinsley; and two siblings, Jimmy Neuner and

Charlotte Toller. John worked at Apex Tool for over 40 years. A memorial visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton on Friday, December 3 from 12 - 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com

