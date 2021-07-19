journal-news logo
NEUMANN, John C.

Age 83 of Miami Township, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was preceded in death by his

parents Mildred and LaMar Neumann and his wife Merline Neumann. Survivors include his sister Joan L. Finan (Richard), several nieces and nephews, and his friend Carol Wilkerson. John was a member of St. Henry Parish in Dayton. He also served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 am to 10:30 am Wednesday prior to mass at Tobias

Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chaminade Julienne Scholarship Fund, 505

Ludlow St., Dayton, OH 45402. Online condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

