Neubauer, Jerry Lee



NEUBAUER, Jerry Lee, age 86, of Vandalia, passed away Monday, November 4, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. Jerry was a retired Design Engineer from Delco a division of General Motors with 38 years of service, a member of Christ Methodist Church, an Army Veteran, and loved gardening and flowers. Family was everything to Jerry and he was dearly loved by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Norma Neubauer, sisters, Betty & Karen, brothers, Don & Mark. Jerry is survived by his wife, Doris; son & daughter-in-law, Chris and Sally Neubauer; sisters, Judy Staas and Joyce Allerding; brothers, Norman Neubauer and Jim Neubauer; grandchildren, Haleigh and her husband, Robert Ball, and Paige Neubauer; great-granddaughter, Lucy; many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 11 AM Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at David's Community Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Brian Law officiating. Inurnment David's Cemetery Mausoleum. Family will receive friends at the David's Community Mausoleum Chapel on Wednesday from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or The Alzheimer's Association in Jerry's memory. Arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



