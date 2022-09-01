NEU, Fern



82, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Villa Springfield. Fern was born December 28, 1939, in Scranton, PA, the daughter of Victor and Helen (Milewski) Ranocchia. She retired from Sears as an Appliance Salesman and was a member of St. Teresa Church. She also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and was a CCD teacher. Survivors include two children, Kimberly (Christen) Deane and David (Teresa) Neu; four grandchildren, Daniel (Janelle) Deane, Matthew (Kendra) Deane, McKenzie (Dustin Rupp) Deane and David (Shelly) Neu, Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Leo, Millie, Andrew, Lyric, Willow and Waylon; two siblings, Barbara and Jean; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank L. Neu; brother, Frank "Sonny" Ranocchia; and a brother-in-law, Jack Kelly. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10am - 11am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30am in St. Teresa Church in Springfield. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa Church.

