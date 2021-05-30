NETZLEY, Larry Lee



August 5, 1932-May 24, 2021



Larry Lee Netzley passed away peacefully at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy on Monday, May 24, 2021. A lifelong resident of the Dayton area, Larry graduated from Fairview High School in 1950 and General Motors Institute in 1954. He married his wife of 66 years Betty Ann (Bowman) Netzley on September 18, 1954. Larry worked for General Motors (Frigidaire, Delco Air, and Harrison Radiator) nearly 40 years, retiring in 1991 as Plant Manager. He loved all sprorts, fishing, hunting, woodworking, collecting by frequenting flea markets/garage sales. He was preceded in death by wife Betty; his grandmother Ruth Toman; his parents Kenneth and



Pauline (Toman) Netzley, (Dayton), and older sister Donna Jean Netzley. He is survived by daughters Jeri Lynn Netzley, (Huber Heights) and Lee Ann Elkins, (Vandalia); son-in-law



Tony; son Gregg Spencer Netzley, (Kennesaw, GA); daughter-in-law Tammy; grandson Will Elkins, (Columbus); granddaughter-in-law Caitlyn Smith Elkins; granddaughters Camala S. Netzley and Meredith A. Netzley, (Kennesaw, GA), and great-grandchildren Ezra and Naomi Rose Elkins,



(Columbus). In lieu of flowers, please donate to to the Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program (937-245-7627) and/or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County (937-335-5191).



Private family service at a later time.

