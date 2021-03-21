X

NESTER, Mary

NESTER, Mary "Louise"

77 of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1943, in Menifee County, Kentucky. She was a loving wife, mother (mommy), grammy and will be missed by all who knew her. She loved going to casinos, watching

family feud, but most of all she loved her girls. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Mearl Nester. She is survived by her daughters Mary G. Nester, Anna Dohme, Peggy (Tom) Pugh, Linda Stone, and Brenda Nester; eight grandchildren Stacie, Chasity, Becky, Jimmy, Tommy, Alisha, Kevin, and Julia; ten great-grandchildren Brooke, Maddison, Blake, Laurren, Courtney, Jackson, Lillian, Nora, Lilly, and Max. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the

American Lung Association. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.trostelchapman.com.




