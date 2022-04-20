journal-news logo
NESBY, Alonzo

NESBY, Jr., Alonzo

Age 60, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born August 1961 to alonzo, sr. and catherine nesby. He was preceded in death by both parents. "frutter", as he was affectionately know, leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, lori ann nesby; one son, alonzo freeman, jr.; and his heart beat – his only daughter, deanna nesby; siblings: brothers,

anthony (celeste) nesby and christopher nesby, both of Dayton; one sister, debra lynn nesby of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Graveside service will be held at 9:00 am, Friday, April 22, 2022, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

