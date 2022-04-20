NESBY, Alonzo

NESBY, Jr., Alonzo



Age 60, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born August 1961 to alonzo, sr. and catherine nesby. He was preceded in death by both parents. "frutter", as he was affectionately know, leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, lori ann nesby; one son, alonzo freeman, jr.; and his heart beat – his only daughter, deanna nesby; siblings: brothers,



anthony (celeste) nesby and christopher nesby, both of Dayton; one sister, debra lynn nesby of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Graveside service will be held at 9:00 am, Friday, April 22, 2022, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



