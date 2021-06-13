NEMORE,



Virginia Alice Mosley



Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Triple Creek Nursing Home after a short illness. Walk-through visitation 9:00-11:00 AM Thursday, June 17, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 11:00 AM. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Dayton National Cemetery

