journal-news logo
X

NEMORE, Virginia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

NEMORE,

Virginia Alice Mosley

Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Triple Creek Nursing Home after a short illness. Walk-through visitation 9:00-11:00 AM Thursday, June 17, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 11:00 AM. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Dayton National Cemetery

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top