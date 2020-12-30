NELSON, Marian I.



Age 90, died on Dec. 27th at Woodland Country Manor. She was born on March 26, 1930, in Hamilton, OH, the daughter of David F. and Emeline Lewis. Marian graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948 and



attended The Ohio State



University. In 1951 she married Dr. Richard L. Nelson. They



resided most of their married lives in Oxford, OH.



She was employed by Whirlpool Corporation in Hamilton. Marian was the first president of the Amicitia Club, a federated service organization. She greatly enjoyed her family, friends, pets, bridge and cruises. She was a lifetime member and deacon of the Presbyterian Church in Hamilton and Oxford, Ohio.



Her survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jody and James Platt, a granddaughter, Emily, brother and sister-in-law David and Theresa Lewis of Milford, a niece, and her husband, and children Nancy and Ernie House and Elizabeth and Erica. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband,



Richard L. Nelson, and a nephew, David W. Lewis.



Funeral arrangements will be handled by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home and services will be private for family only.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011.

