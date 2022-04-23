NELSON, Jeffrey "Jeff"



Age 69, of Urbana, passed away after a brief illness on April 21, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1952, in Springfield, the son of the late



Norman "Red" and Anita



Nelson. Jeff is survived by his wife, Valerie (Sasson) Nelson; sons, Nickolas, Shannon,



Joshua and Jeffrey; and brother, Donald Nelson. Jeff loved motorcycles, boating, basketball, cars and his dachshunds. He retired from Honda of America, Mfg. and was the previous owner of Nelson's Garage for automotive sales and repairs, and furniture refinishing. Jeff was happiest at his and his wife's home on Indian Lake, boating with his dogs Andy and Sammy in the captain's seat with him. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with viewing following from 5:30-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



