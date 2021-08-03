journal-news logo
X

NELSON, David

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

NELSON, David R.

Age 66, of Centerville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 31, 2021. David was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Alberta Nelson and sisters, Sheryl

Freeman and Donna Nelson. He is survived by his loving wife, Jacquie Nelson; children, Stacey (Eli) Bishop and Michael Newman; perfect grandchildren, Austin, Desiree,

Christopher, Ethan, Cole,

Logan and Alivia; sister, Linda Nelson; beloved dog, Belle; and many other relatives and friends. David was a tremendous man that encouraged those around him. He was a loving

father figure and fixer of all things. David loved the Lord and most of all his grandchildren. A service will be held on

Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm at The

Gathering, 8911 Yankee St, Centerville, OH 45458. The family will receive friends immediately after the service until 4:30 pm. To send a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top