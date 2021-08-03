NELSON, David R.



Age 66, of Centerville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 31, 2021. David was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Alberta Nelson and sisters, Sheryl



Freeman and Donna Nelson. He is survived by his loving wife, Jacquie Nelson; children, Stacey (Eli) Bishop and Michael Newman; perfect grandchildren, Austin, Desiree,



Christopher, Ethan, Cole,



Logan and Alivia; sister, Linda Nelson; beloved dog, Belle; and many other relatives and friends. David was a tremendous man that encouraged those around him. He was a loving



father figure and fixer of all things. David loved the Lord and most of all his grandchildren. A service will be held on



Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm at The



Gathering, 8911 Yankee St, Centerville, OH 45458. The family will receive friends immediately after the service until 4:30 pm. To send a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com