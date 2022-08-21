NEITMAN, Martha Louise "Marty"



Age 85, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Marty was born on February 16, 1937. She was the third child born to the late Robert Newbold Feicht and Dorothy (Prugh) Feicht. Marty grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and attended E. J. Brown Elementary School and graduated from Fairview High School, Class of 1955. She attended DePauw University for several years and she received a Secretary Degree from Miami Jacobs Business College. Marty worked at NCR as a secretary in the Engineering Dept. She was a member of Daughters of the Union for many years, Daughters of the American Revolution, and a choir member of the Miami Valley Choral. Marty married Robert Neitman on September 6, 1955, and soon after they started their family. She and Robert moved to a new house in Kettering on Glenheath Dr. and stayed there for approx. 42 years before moving to a Cottage at the Trinity Community. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Jane Noss and brother, Frederick Prugh Feicht. Marty is survived by her loving husband, Robert; sons, Robert Alan Neitman and Dale Richard Neitman, his wife, Carol; and granddaughter, Anya. Family will greet friends 11AM-12PM on August 23, 2022, with a service beginning at 12PM NOON at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Burial at David's Cemetery.


