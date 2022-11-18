NEIGER, Clara



Clara Neiger, 91, of Miamisburg, peacefully passed away on November 15, 2022. She was born May 25, 1931, in Gyor, Hungary, to the late Janos and Jolan (Polgar) Marik.



She was an absolutely amazing woman whose strength and courage was inspiring and her love and grace felt by so many even until last breath. Her life was defined by generosity and devotion to her family and friends and a determination to make sure her family was cared for regardless of the difficulties and hardships she encountered in her life.



Clara is survived by her loving family, including her children Maggie (Larry) Sheeter of Lilburn, GA, Mary (Alan) Brookshire of Miamisburg, Frank (Regina) Neiger of Greer, SC, and Robert Neiger of West Carrollton. Her grandchildren Ben (Robin) Sheeter of Duluth, GA, Adam (Tabitha) Sheeter of Suwanee, GA, Abby (Kevin) White of Richmond, VA, Michael Brookshire of Miamisburg, and Christina (Alex) Howell of Malmstrom AFB, MT. and 7 great-grandchildren, David, Brooke, Dahlia, Scarlett, Breanne, Kamden, and Sophia.



The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful and loving care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 21st, 2022, beginning at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Good Hope (6 S. 3rd St., Miamisburg, OH). A visitation time will be held one hour prior to mass, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Her final resting place will be Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH.

