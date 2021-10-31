NEFF, Todd Patrick



Todd Patrick Neff, age 60, of Enon, passed away Sunday,



October 24, 2021, at his home in Enon. He was born March 26, 1961, in Columbus, OH, to the late Phillip and Delores Neff. Left to cherish Todd's memory are his daughter, Tonya (Mike Dennis) Neff; son, Todd Neff; step-daughter, Chasity Kelly; brothers: Thomas (Beckie) Neff, James Neff; grandchildren: Ethan McCaw, Tyler Neff, Kaiden Neff, Brendon Massie, and Blake Kelly; nieces: Meredith Parnello, Sarah Croker, Tina Paxson, Brittney Neff, and Jamie Mase; and several other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Todd was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Neff. Todd was a feisty character who knew his own mind. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Todd worked as a truck driver and furniture mover for Cedar Hill Furniture, from where he retired after 32 years of dedicated service. He was an avid fan of NASCAR racing, and enjoyed fishing, and model building. Most of all, Todd enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, November 1, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH). A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 10:00 Mary Help of Christians Church (954 N Maple Ave., Fairborn, OH). Burial to follow at Enon Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for Todd's family, or to share a special memory, please visit



