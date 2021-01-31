NEFF, Robert Stone "Bob"



Robert Stone Neff "Bob" of Kettering, Ohio, went from labor to rest on 1/18/2021. A native Daytonian, born at Miami Valley Hospital, he attended E.J. Brown Grade School, Fairview High School – class of 1949, Ohio Wesleyan University - class of 1953, where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the 1975 inaugural class of the Harvard Business School O.P.M. program. U.S. Air Force ROTC and Commissioned, June, 1953. Active duty from January, 1954 to January, 1956.



Primary duty station at Elmendorf AFB, Anchorage, Alaska, and six years reserve duty as a 1st Lieutenant. Preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Neff, mother, Dorothy S. Neff, and brother John William Neff. Bob worked in the paperboard packaging industry and co-founded the Dayton based Neff Folding Box Company in 1959, now known as Neff Packaging Solutions in Simpsonville, KY. He is survived by his wife, Peggy J. Neff, former spouse Margaret J. Neff, his four



children Sally J. Neff, Robert D. Neff (Carolyn), Dr. John E. Neff (Martha Taylor), Jane M. Stone, and stepdaughter Tracy L. Brown. Five grandchildren include Dr. Robert T. Neff



(Christine Loncaric), Emily Neff Biddle (Mike), Evan H. Neff (Taylor), Grace Brown, and Logan Brown. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Marjorie and Oliver Neff. Bob was a longtime political and community activist: Chairperson/President of the All Dayton Committee in the 1960's, Vice Chair of Ohio Republican Executive committee in the 1970's, Dayton Metropolitan YMCA, YMCA Camp Kern, Miami Valley Hospital, Sinclair Community College, MedAmerica Insurance Company, Hundred Club of Dayton, Dayton Masonic Center Foundation, Dayton Foundation and Spring Run Trout Club. He also served on various boards, including the Paperboard Packaging Council, National City Bank, Dayton Bicycle Club, County Corp., YWCA/Widow's Home Endowment, Good Samaritan Foundation, MRDD of Montgomery County, Dayton Chamber, Goodwill, Premier Health System and MedAmerica. He was a member many organizations in Dayton, including Spring Run Trout Club, Junto Club of Dayton, Smizer Family, Dayton Rotary, Moraine Country Club, Dayton Bicycle Club, and the Dayton Racquet Club. Brother Neff was a 50+ year member of John Durst Lodge, Masonic Blue Lodge, York Rite, Antioch Shrine and Scottish Rite, receiving an Honorary 33rd degree in 2003. For many years, Bob was a fly fisherman and a loyal supporter of Ohio State football as well as an avid skier with Vail mountain being a favorite destination. Arrangements will be handled by Routsong Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, February 26 at 6 pm with a livestream available to view on Routsong's YouTube channel. Following the service, a private family burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will be planning a celebration of Bob's life in early



August. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Neff



Family Fund, care of the Dayton Foundation, the Dayton



Masonic Temple Foundation or the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation. And as he often said: "Remember the Good Times!" Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathies may be shared at www.routsong.com.

