NEFF, M. Keith



M. Keith Neff, 72, passed away June 7, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born August 3, 1948, in Xenia, Ohio. Keith is survived by his wife, Ellen Neff; his daughters, Tammi (Ron Wening) Land and Leah (John) Watkins; his brother, Dr. David (Becky) Neff; his niece and nephew, Dr. Brandi (Justin) Hickman and Brian (Abby) Neff; his grandchildren, Bryan (Brandy) Land, Danielle (John) Goings, Ethan (Abby) Barlage, Audrey Barlage, and Ren McGuire; ten great-grandchildren and a host of



nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Miriam and Marvin Neff; his brother, Edwin Beard; his niece, Cay Freels; his grandson, C.J. Land. Keith will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to the Hospice of Dayton.

