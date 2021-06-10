NEFF, M. Keith

journal-news logo
M. Keith Neff, 72, passed away June 7, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born August 3, 1948, in Xenia, Ohio. Keith is survived by his wife, Ellen Neff; his daughters, Tammi (Ron Wening) Land and Leah (John) Watkins; his brother, Dr. David (Becky) Neff; his niece and nephew, Dr. Brandi (Justin) Hickman and Brian (Abby) Neff; his grandchildren, Bryan (Brandy) Land, Danielle (John) Goings, Ethan (Abby) Barlage, Audrey Barlage, and Ren McGuire; ten great-grandchildren and a host of

nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Miriam and Marvin Neff; his brother, Edwin Beard; his niece, Cay Freels; his grandson, C.J. Land. Keith will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to the Hospice of Dayton.

