NEEDLES, Carol Lucille



93, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, June 11th, at Bethany Lutheran



Village. Born in 1927 in Niles, Ohio, to Erwin and Anna (Dittmar) Klein, Carol graduated from Kent State University in 1949 where she not only earned a BS in childhood



education, but also met her companion for life "under a picture of General Pershing" at a dance. Charles and Carol were married in 1951 and had a union that lasted until his death in 2011. Carol raised three children, was an active member of the Lutheran church and volunteered at various times with young children in Campfire Girls, Cub Scouts and at local elementary schools. A member of Chi Omega sorority, Carol taught school in Leavittsburg, Ohio, until her first child was born and then she dedicated herself to raising a family. Carol enjoyed travelling and got the chance to experience most of the U.S. and Europe, from rafting on the Colorado River to staying in a five star hotel in Bermuda. At home, she was known for making a long and varied parade of casseroles, (accompanied with jello salad in a variety of forms) and playing the piano for enjoyment. She frequently enjoyed a gin and tonic at Bruce Linebaugh's backyard cookouts and was a regular for years on a weekly trivia team. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her three older siblings, Robert Klein (Alice), Ruth Moore (Sid) and Erwin Klein (Dorothy). She leaves behind her children, Mark Needles (Tamra), Kurt Needles (Glenda) and Anne McDuffie (Greg), three beloved grandchildren, Erin and Laura McDuffie and Dana Needles, in-laws Robert Hopkins (JoAnn) and Sherry Needles (Paul) as well as many nieces, nephews and relatives plus her long standing friends, Rev. Al and Carol Buehner, among others. Carol will be inurned in the mausoleum at Woodland Cemetery beside her husband Charles. A service will be held at a later date once arrangements can be finalized. We wish to thank the staff at Bethany Lutheran



Village and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful care and support over the last year. If desired, contributions can be made to either organization in Carol's name. To leave condolences please visit www.Routsong.com.

