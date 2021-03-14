NEEDHAM, Jean



NEEDHAM (McCloy), Jean





Jean M. Needham, 101, of Dayton, passed away March 9, 2021. She was born in 1919 to the late Ona (Milner) and James. H. McCloy of Westerville, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by herbeloved husband of 71 years,Robert (Bob) Needham and a sister Alice (John) Shumaker of Colorado Springs. Survivorsinclude her two daughters Kay (Denny) Hedges of Westerville, Ohio and Pam (Wayne) Hounshell of Dayton, her grandchildren Amanda (Michael) Kunstmann, Tim (Marisa) Hedges, Jeremy (Kathy) Hounshell, and Kim (Nathan) Messer, and great-grandchildren Alyssa, Owen, Evelyn, Beckham, Booker, Milo, Noelle, Kayla, Marie, and Lydia.Jean graduated from Otterbein College, earned a master's degree from Wright State University, and taught preschool and first grade in Dayton. A longtime active member of Fairview United Methodist Church, she was also involved in PEO, Otterbein Women's Club, and a book club. Jean enjoyed golf, bridge, Wii bowling, handbells, reading, painting, and visiting with friends and family. She and Bob were frequent travelers and had a wonderful 3-year experience living in Spain. She made many friends throughout her life no matter where she was living and leaves a loving legacy of faith,acceptance of change, and fearless adventure to her grateful family.A memorial service celebrating Jean's life will be planned in a few months when gathering is safer.