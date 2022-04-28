NEEDHAM, Daniel M.



Daniel M. Needham, age 73 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Daniel was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on July 6, 1948, to Edward Needham and Lois (Gibson) Needham. He graduated from Hamilton High School and joined the military, serving in Vietnam. Daniel was a devoted lifetime member of the



Monkey Mutual Aid Society. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.



Daniel is survived by his wife, Rosaria Needham; three children, Dave Needham, Athena Needham, and Daniel Needham Jr; two sisters, Nioka Whitehead, and Niona Miles; six grandchildren, Abby, Kali, Peyton, Preston, Brianna, and Daniel; one great-grandchild, Marianna; and numerous other relatives and friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

