journal-news logo
X

NEAVES, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

NEAVES (Millikin), Patricia A.

Age 86, of Clayton, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She had worked at Rikes department stores and later worked as a teachers aide for Salem Christian Academy.

Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family, watching

television shows and movies, doing crossword puzzles, decorating and gardening. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Scott and Jennifer Neaves, grandchildren: Fawne (Mark) Wilson, Kelley Neaves, great-grandchildren: Kaelyn, Cole, Avaree, Avionn, sister: Virginia (Albert "Bud") Wetzel, sister-in-law: Mary Jane Millikin, niece: Sandy Haworth, other

nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Ronald Neaves, daughter:

Debbie Kennard, parents: Earl and Virginia (Roof) Millikin, brothers: Eddie and Bob Millikin. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Jody McGuire officiating. Interment will follow the service at Arlington

Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
MERCURIO, Carl
2
COSBY, Cathy
3
COLEMAN, Sandra
4
COOK, Shirley
5
Finchum, Joan
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top