NEARY, James Phillip



James Phillip Neary went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2020, after a brief illness. Known affectionately as Jim to his beloved wife, friends and colleagues, Dad to his sons and daughters, and Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To those who knew him well, he was deeply loved and simply viewed as a wonderful and generous person, always endeavoring to support his family, friends, and the calling of public service. Jim was preceded in death by his father William Neary and his mother Josephine (Patrocia), as well as his sister Kathryn and brother William. He was also preceded in death by two infant sons, Joseph and Jeffrey.



Jim was born on September 22, 1936, in Dayton, OH. Jim graduated from Chaminade High School where he was a standout athlete, including a linebacker on the football team. He declined college football scholarships and instead selflessly served his country by joining the United States Navy. Jim predominately served as an anti-submarine specialist on K-class blimps and PBY Catalina aircraft, patrolling for Soviet submarines by flying between Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Elizabeth City, NC, Naval Station Argentina, Newfoundland, the Azores, Naval Air Station Port Lyautey, Morocco and then back to



Cuba. After his honorable discharge from the United States Navy as a Petty Officer Second class, he remained in the Naval Reserve and studied art at the Dayton Art Institute and the University of Dayton. With his growing family, he took a job with Dubois Chemical Company earning national salesman of the year in 1976. He left Dubois to take an administrative role at Children's Medical Center of Dayton for 22 years, retiring in 1998. Following his retirement from Children's, he worked as the Safety Director for the City of Kettering. Consistent with his dedication to public service, he served as a volunteer firefighter with the City of Kettering Fire Department for 35 years, rising to the position of Deputy Chief.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn (Meyers); five children: John (Donna) of Asheville, NC, Geralyn (Brad) of West Carrollton, OH, Noreen (Mark) of Burton, OH, Brian (Melissa) of Xenia, OH, Christopher of Kettering, OH; 10 grandchildren: John (Kerri) of Alexandria, VA, James (Meghan) of Canton, OH, Nicholas (Rebecca) of Xenia, OH,



Jacob (Arianna) of Washington, DC, Alexander (Audrey) of Xenia, OH, Madeline of Kettering, OH, Marisa of West Carrollton, OH, Maclain of Kettering, OH, Jackson of Xenia OH, Weston of Kettering, OH; and 7 great-grandchildren: William, Bennett, James, Theodore, Grant, Wells and Aila. He is also survived by his sisters Deloris (Leo) of Clayton, OH and Patricia (Jack) of Tijeras, NM; and 2 sisters-in-law Shirley Meyers and Joan Neary.



Due to the ongoing concerns with the pandemic, there will not be a visitation. There will be a Mass held on Saturday



November 14, 2020, at 10:00 am at Emanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street, Dayton, OH. Interment for immediate family only will be at Cavalry Cemetery with a naval honor guard. Please maintain social distancing at the funeral mass to protect others. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Association for Glycogen Storage



Disease, P.O. Box 896, Durant, IA 52747. Website: www.agsdus.org. This organization funds research for a cure to the disease that claimed two of Jim's sons. The family will hold a celebration of Jim's life next year and Jim's family will release such details at a later date. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



Do not let your heart be troubled. You believe in God. Believe in me also. In my Father's house, there are many dwelling places. If there were not, I would have told you. For I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will return again, and then I will take you to myself, so that where I am, you also may be. And you know where I am going. And you know the way. John 14:1-3

