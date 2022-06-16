Neanover, Linda Sue

Linda Sue Neanover, 73, of Trenton, went home to be with the Lord on June 13th, 2022, after a fearless battle with cancer. She was born on November 2, 1948, in Hamilton. She graduated in 1966 from Trenton High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; she will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Opal Chamberlain, brother Charles, and a beloved grandson Gage Michael Neanover. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Allen (Bunk) Neanover, brother Larry (Marilyn) Chamberlain, sister Patty Wilson, sons Bobby(Rhonda) of Olive Branch, MS and Brian (Sharon) of Monroe. Linda is survived by 4 loving grandchildren, Tyler Neanover, Austin Neanover, Chloe Hudson (Patrick), and Peyton Neanover. Honorary granddaughter Ashley Kenser and a loyal best friend, Carolyn Clemons.

A celebration of life open house will be held 1:00pm to 3:00pm, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St Peter Lutheran Church, 309 N. Miami St., Trenton

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Hospice of Cincinnati P.O Box 633597 Cincinnati, Oh 45263.