NEAL, Edith

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

NEAL, Edith F.

Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away at Ft. Hamilton Hospital on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Edith was born in Franklin, Ohio, on October 23, 1942, to the late Pearl and Lydia

(Turner) Johnson. Edith

enjoyed crafting, playing cards and sharing her musical

talents. She will be remembered for her kind, caring spirit that was as sweet as her homemade desserts. Edith is survived by her children; Rebecca (Kenneth) Neal, Michael (Jessica) Neal, Dennis (Jamie) Akers; her grandchildren; Chloe, Gavin, Summer, Tristen, Lily, Briella, Bradley, and Ashley; her great-granddaughter, Alexis; her siblings; Arnold (Debbie) Johnson, Betty (Eddie) Walden and Carolyn Cornthwaite; as well as many extended family members and close friends. Edith was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel Neal; her son, Richard Neal; her siblings, Jean Hurd, Marinda Perry and Pearl Johnson, Jr. Funeral service will be held at Brown

Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Scott Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

