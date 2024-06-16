Neace, Mary O.



Mary O. Neace, 80, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Austin, Indiana on March 5, 1944 to parents, Peter and Elvira (Robinson) Kakaris. Mary had worked for the Butler County Clerk of Courts in the Title Office division, retiring as manager. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of Truth Tabernacle. Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Roy E. Neace; sons, Jim L. (Melissa) Warner, Alfred E. Warner, Brian K. (Sherry) Warner, Cleveland E. (Karen) Neace & Shawn (Rachel) Neace; daughters, Mary C. (Timothy) Campbell & Christina E. (Chuck Dokas) Kuhn; brother, Benjamin (Bonnie) Kakaris; 17 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Louis Kakaris, Fred Kakaris & Ova Kakaris; and sisters, Edna Sargent, Lula Sorrell & Oma Holland. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, June 18, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Truth Tabernacle, 6879 Hamilton-Middletown Rd., Middletown. There will be an additional hour of calling Wednesday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am, with Reverend Daniel Hidlebaugh officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



