NAWMAN, Beatrice

NAWMAN (Jones),

Beatrice Catherine

Beatrice Catherine (Jones) Nawman, age 86, passed away on July 11, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. Beatrice was born

on June 12, 1935, in South Charleston, Ohio, to the late Robert O. and Thelma M. (Pitzer) Jones. Along with her parents, Beatrice is preceded in death by her sisters, Roberta Carmean, Ruth Evelsizor, and Julia Holland; and brother, William "Bill" Jones. She is

survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Carl Nawman; her daughter, Terry Johnson; grandchildren, Stacie Black (Jeff), Hope Dukes (Brandon), and Doug Johnson (Missy); and 4 great-grandchildren. Beatrice worked for Grimes Aerospace in Urbana for 22 years before retiring. She loved flowers and

enjoyed playing the organ. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 PM at

Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Funeral Home Information

Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home

24 North Chillicothe Street

South Charleston, OH

45368

