Naudasher, Wanda Lee

Naudasher (Ward), Wanda Lee
age 93, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2024. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will take place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/329631. For full obit please visit www.Routsong.com
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429