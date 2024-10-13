Naudasher, Wanda Lee

Naudasher (Ward), Wanda Lee



age 93, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2024. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will take place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/329631. For full obit please visit www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com