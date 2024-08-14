Nau, Kevin

Nau, Kevin Ray

Kevin Ray Nau of New Carlisle, OH passed away from cancer on Thursday, August 9th in Dayton. Kevin was born December 30, 1961 to John & Martha Nau in Tiffin, OH. Predeceased by his mother, Martha, Kevin is survived by Julie Nau, his wife of 36 years and their 3 children, Michelle Nau, Joe (Nina) Nau, and Haley Nau (Matt Wilson). Kevin is also survived by his father, John Nau, siblings Gary Nau, Tom (Rita) Nau, and Linda Coffey, plus nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held 1-3 pm Sunday, August 18, 2024 at Kevin's home, 1439 Lammes Lane, New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be submitted to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Kevin's name. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Kevin's family with his final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com

