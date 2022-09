NATTIEL, Kathy R.



07/09/1949 - 09/23/2022



Kathy was born to Edna O. Robinson and Howard Lewis. She grew up with her loving god parents LuNell and Willie Bailey.



Kathy united in marriage with Ernest Nattiel in 1974. She was the mother of 5 children.



Funeral services will be held, October 8, 2022, in Archer, FL 32618, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.



A memorial service will be held in Dayton at a further date.