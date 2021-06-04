NASH, Rita J.



Rita Jane (Tangeman), died peacefully on May 29, 2021. Born on December 12, 1928, In Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Julienne High School in 1946. Rita married E. Dale Nash on



July 24, 1948. They had four children and then moved to Rocky River, Ohio, in 1971. Rita was preceded in death by her husband E. Dale Nash; daughter Lynda Nash; parents Clarence and Marie (Zimmerman) Tangeman; brother Clarence Tangeman, Jr.; sisters Florence Tangeman, Marianna Studer, and Jacqueline Byrne; and grandson Benjamin Hardesty. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Richard and Sandra Nash; daughter and son-in-law Susan and Dennis Hardesty; son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Jayne Nash; granddaughter and grandson-in-law Shannon (Hardesty) and John Hoots; granddaughter and son-in-law Christina (Nash) and



Orlando Rosado; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Sean and Esther Nash; granddaughter and grandson-in-law Jaclyn (Hardesty) and Michael Confessore; granddaughter Katherine Nash and her partner Eric Curfman. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Rita at St Bernadette Catholic Church Westlake, Ohio, on Thursday, June 3rd. INTERMENT IN DAYTON, OHIO, JUNE 4, 2021, AT NOON at Calvary Cemetery, 1625



Calvary Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a COVID relief fund or the American Cancer Society. Online



Tributes may be viewed and expressed at



CorriganCraciunFuneralHome.com