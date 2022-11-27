NASH, Donald

NASH, Sr.,



Donald Eugene



91, of Pickerington, Ohio, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. He was born March 20, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Robert and Mabel (Frye) Nash.



Don was a very loving, supportive, and religious man. He served in the United States Air Force for 3 years. Shortly after his honorable discharge he met and married the love of his life, Joanne, who he was married to for over 66 years until her death in August of this year. He was employed as a letter carrier and as a manager for the United States Postal Service in Springfield, and Dayton, Ohio, until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church his entire life. He always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Don leaves behind to cherish his memory his three children, Donald Nash, Jr. (Patricia), Cheryl Stewart (Robert, Jr.), and Renee Nash; four grandchildren, Corey Nash, Derrick Whitehurst, Amber Stewart, and Robert (Bobby) Stewart, II; his sister Faith Jackson (Jim); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and ten brothers and sisters. Service will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Mulberry Street. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service which will be at 2:00 pm with Pastor Dale DeGroat Officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Second Missionary Baptist Church.

