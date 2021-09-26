NASH (Love), Anna F.



Anna F. (Love) Nash went home to the Lord September 14, 2021. Born in London, KY, to Minnie Love (Allen) and David Love on April 20, 1938. She grew up with several siblings: Ivory, Sue, Robert, Estalene and Ralph in Hamilton, OH. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1956. She went on to marry Emery Nash and together they had two sons, Emery "Jody" Nash and David Nash. Anna was a woman of strong faith, attending Allison Avenue Baptist Church for many years. She worked in Haiti to help the people and spread the gospel. After retiring from Avon as one of the female line mechanics she spent most of her time helping others doing things such as volunteering at the government building, working in several vacation bible schools, babysitting in her church nursery and investing in her grandchildren, Zachary, Michael and Cody. She is survived by one sister, Estalene Kaulman; sons, Jody and David Nash; three grandsons, Michael, Cody and Zachary Nash and many other friends and extended family whom she loved and cared for. The family would like to extend their thanks to The Hospice of Hamilton, Stephanie, Amanda, Carrie and the women in the kitchen at Gina's Restaurant. A Celebration of Anna's Life will be held on October 3, 2021, at 2PM at Gina's Italian Kitchen and Tavern, 1005 Eaton Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013. Food and refreshments will be provided. Online condolences may be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com