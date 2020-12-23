NARDIELLO, Gennaro "Jerry"



Gennaro "Jerry" Nardiello, 97, of Middletown, died on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Ohio's



Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born on



November 11, 1922, in Brooklyn, NY, to parents Antonio and Raffaela (Nastri) Nardiello. Jerry served in The United States Army Air Forces during WWII as a public relations



specialist, stationed in England with the 356th Fighter Group for 27 months, and wrote for Yank Magazine and Stars and Stripes. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Earning a B.S. in public



relations from New York University, Jerry started working for the Middletown Journal in 1947, where he wrote daily



columns and was promoted to Sports Editor in 1950. He



covered all kinds of sports, both local and major league,



including the Middletown Middies, Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and area college teams. He co-hosted a sports radio show and called games on WPFB. A member of the Baseball Writers of America, Jerry was considered the dean of all sports writers in the region. The score table at Middletown High School's Wade E. Miller Gym was dedicated in his name in 2012. He was the co-founder and a 1997 inductee of the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame. In 2008 he was inducted into the Cincinnati Journalism Hall of Fame by the Greater



Cincinnati Society of Professional Journalists. The same year, he was honored with a media award from the Southwest District Athletic Board of the Ohio High School Athletic Association for going beyond the call of duty to promote and recognize high school athletes. Other honors he received include being inducted into the Pigskin-Roundball Spectacular Gold Medal Club and the Ohio Prep Writers Hall of Fame. The Cincinnati Chapter of the National Football Foundation honored him for his contributions to college football. Jerry was often asked to be the after-dinner speaker by many clubs and organizations. He enjoyed reading, solving puzzles, and stamp collecting. He was a member of Holy Family Parish and served as an usher for many years. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Winifred (Moorhead) Nardiello, whom he married November 25, 1950, two daughters, Mary Anne and Catherine, a grandson, George, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his three sisters and a brother.



Jerry spent many happy hours with family and friends enjoying the holidays and celebrating special birthdays and anniversaries. Jerry will be missed. Services were private, with burial at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St, Middletown, Ohio 45042, or to the charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

