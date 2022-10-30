NAPIER, Vatina Marian



Vatina Marian Napier, age 55, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born in December 6, 1966, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Charles Alex Bellmore and Mary Sue (Wagers) Bellmore. Vatina is survived by her daughter, Katlyn Napier; special cousin, Yolanda Phillips; three sisters, Rosa (Jerry) Ellison, Patty Frytag, Terrie (Paul); brother, Mark Ridenour; numerous relatives and friends; her grandfluffs, Tippy, Oreo and Salem. She is preceded in death by her parents; two nephews, Doug and Jerry; stepfathers, Robert Earl Cooper and Roy Ridenour. Visitation will be 10am-11am, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Seven Mile Baptist Church, 4021 Hamilton-Eaton Road, Seven Mile, OH 45062. Funeral Service will follow at 11am with Pastor Everett Back officiating. Burial will be at College Corner Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-breitenbach.com for the Napier family.

